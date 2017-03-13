Virat Kohli slips down to fourth spot in Test rankings for batsmen

Virat Kohli has had a lean period with his bat during the ongoing test series between India and Australia. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli has had a lean period with his bat during the ongoing test series between India and Australia. (Source: Reuters)

India captain Virat Kohli’s slide in rankings among the Test batsmen continued as he slipped further down to the fourth position on the list, after having already dropped to third at the end of the second Test against Australia.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has gained the most as he leapt to second spot in the International Cricket Council’s Test batting rankings. Thanks to his 16th Test century against the Proteas, Williamson has overtaken both his England and India counterparts and is second behind Australia skipper Steve Smith in the batting charts. His 130 saw him climb to 869 points which is still 67 points behind Smith but 21 points clear of third-placed Joe Root.

For Virat Kohli it was his poor run of form, including scores of 0, 13, 12 and 15 in the last four innings, which led to his slide as he dropped by one spot in the latest ICC rankings for batsmen. Kohli conceded the second rank to England’s Joe Root, who is now one point ahead at 848 points. Kohli is currently trailed by David Warner who is fifth on the list with 794 points while another Indian who features in the top six is Cheteshwar Puajra with 793 points.

Kohli’s Australian counterpart Steve Smith continued to rule the chart for 77 Tests, going past Ricky Ponting’s 76 matches and now has the third longest stint at the top among Australians after Steve Waugh (94) and Don Bradman (93).

However, for India one good news was that of Ravichandran Ashwin, who has reclaimed the No.1 allrounder ranking after Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan dropped 38 points after failing to make a significant impact with either bat or ball in his team’s 259-run defeat to Sri Lanka in Galle.

