Virat Kohli slams sixth double-century

Virat Kohli began the year with a double century against Bangladesh in Hyderabad and it looks likely that he would end the year with a double century as well following yet another double-ton against a sub-continent side. The Indian skipper slammed his sixth double century with Sri Lanka at the other end at his home ground of Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

On the second day of the third Test against Sri Lanka, Kohli brought up his second consecutive double century – following his 213 run knock in Nagpur – from 238 balls while accumulating 20 boundaries during that period. Kohli began the day’s play, alongside Rohit Sharma, from 156 runs and much like the opening day’s play, he was barely bothered by the Sri Lankan bowlers.

The visitors used the old ball for a considerable period before opting for the new ball but Kohli’s prowess and Sri Lanka’s lacklustre was made clear on just the first ball with Suranga Lakmal veering on the pads and the skipper casually clipping the ball towards the on-side region for a boundary with little fuss. That shot itself could sum up how Kohli played and how easy he had. And the same could be said for his knock in Nagpur.

Kohli survived a loud appeal for leg before just as he approached the 200-run mark.

