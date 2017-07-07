Virat Kohli slams 28th ODI hundred, equals Sanath Jayasuriya

Ever since making his ODI debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has now scored 28 tons and 43 half-centuries. Ever since making his ODI debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has now scored 28 tons and 43 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli continued his fine run with willow as he scores his 28th ODI hundred. Indian skipper joins former Sri Lanka batsman Sanath Jayasuriya to hit 28 ODI centuries. The 28-year old is now two hundreds short of equalling Ricky Ponting’s tally of 30.

Chasing a modest total of 206, Kohli led from the front after India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings.

(More to follow)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd