Virat Kohli slams 18th Test ton for India against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli hit his 11th Test hundred as a captain and also brought up his 50th international hundred.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: November 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Virat Kohli, indian national cricket team, sri lankan national cricket team, Test, Eden Gardens, kolkata, indian express Virat Kohli brought up his 18th Test ton during the last day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Monday. (Source: PTI)
Virat Kohli brought up his 18th century in Test cricket with a spectacular six of Suranga Lakmal as India declared their second innings on 352/8 during the first Test at Eden Gardens. Incidentally, this was Kohli’s 50th international hundred and also his 11th Test century as a captain.

In the list of most Test hundreds Virat Kohli is now sixth on the list. Only Mohammad Azharuddin (22) Virender Sehwag (23) Sunil Gavaskar (34) Rahul Dravid (36) and Sachin Tendulkar (51) are ahead of him. In the list of most centuries as a skipper Kohli has equalled Gavaskar’s tally of 11.

Kohli came into bat on the final day of the Test after KL Rahul was dismissed by Lakmal. After beginning on a cautious note, Kohli took the attack to the bowlers. However, as wickets fell at regular intervals, Kohli was able to hold one end up and also ensured India’s kept the runs ticking. More to follow…

