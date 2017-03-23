India vs Australia: Virat Kohli skips batting at nets, no Mohammed Shami for Dharamsala Test

With a bandaged right shoulder, Virat Kohli took part in the customary warm-up. (Source: PTI) With a bandaged right shoulder, Virat Kohli took part in the customary warm-up. (Source: PTI)

Skipper Virat Kohli skipped batting at India’s net session ahead of the fourth cricket Test against Australia.

It was also learnt that pacer Mohammed Shami will not be picked for the match as he is still being monitored by physio Patrick Farhart.

Kohli is nursing an injury on his right shoulder sustained while trying to save a boundary in Australia’s first innings at Ranchi.

While there were speculations that he would be forced to take a break, Kohli defied odds as he came out to bat even though he didn’t score too many runs in the third Test.

Kohli was present at the ground with his teammates. With a bandaged right shoulder, Kohli took part in the customary warm-up.

He did some under-arm throwing during fielding practice. Perhaps it was more to do with not exerting pressure on his hurt shoulder.

With India having another practice session slated for tomorrow, Kohli is expected to bat at the nets. Known for his guts, the India skipper will not even in his dream like to miss a match, which is set to have a lasting imprint on the series.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Shami doesn’t have a chance to be picked for the game.

“Shami was with the team in Ranchi also as Farhart is monitoring his progress. He was not named in the squad of 15 for the final Test. Sending him to play Vijay Hazare final was a part of that extensive rehabilitation plan,” a well-informed source told PTI.

