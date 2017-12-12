Virat Kohli sings for Anushka Sharma at the wedding, watch video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on Monday in Italy. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on Monday in Italy.

Virat Kohli’s prowess with the bat is unquestionable. He can send the ball across the surface of the ground with little fuss or send it soaring into the stands with equal finesse. Away from the field of play, he is an excellent dancer as he has shown on numerous occasions – most recently at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s reception in Mumbai. But, not only that, he is an excellent singer as well. The Indian skipper brought out this side of his talent to the fore during an indoor function at his wedding with Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, Italy. The couple got married in a closely kept affair on Monday with only close family members and friends attending the festivities. The privvy eyes of the media were also kept away with little to no information to the outside world and heavy security at the resort at the exquisite village property.

In a video that has come to light on social media, Virat is heard singing ‘Mere mehboob qayamat hogi’ a track from the 1964 movie Mr X in Bombay starring Kishore Kumar and Kumkum. The original song is also sung by Kishore. In the clip, Virat is melodiously singing the song with handful of people in attendance including Anushka sitting right in the centre across from him. As Virat finishes singing, a loud ovation follows with cheers of “wah” followed by banter between the close members involved in the wedding.

The duo had made their wedding official to the world through tweets from both followed by a statement which read, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

