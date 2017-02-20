Virat Kohli signs Rs 100 crore deal with Puma

Virat Kohli has reportedly struck an eight-year deal with sports lifestyle brand Puma that is worth Rs 110 crore. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli has reportedly struck an eight-year deal with sports lifestyle brand Puma that is worth Rs 110 crore. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli’s stocks are rising both on and off the pitch. While the Indian skipper has become one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket due to his incredible form in the ongoing home season, he has now joined the likes of Thierry Henry and Usain Bolt by becoming a global brand ambassador for Puma. Kohli has reportedly struck an eight-year deal with sports lifestyle brand Puma that is worth Rs 110 crore.

He is hence the first Indian sportsman to sign an endorsement deal with a single brand that is worth more than Rs. 100 crore. In a conversation with Times of India, Virat Kohli said, “It’s a privilege to be part of a great list of athletes that Puma has. Not just today’s icons like Usain Bolt but also the brand’s rich history with Pele, Maradona, Thierry Henry and others.”

“Both Puma and I are committed to a long-term partnership. I am impressed by the way Puma has gained popularity and market leadership in India in a short period of time,” he added. Puma is expected to work with Kohli in markets like UK, Australia, South Africa and the Middle East and “wherever Cricket is relevant.”

Kohli was earlier endorsing Puma’s rival brand Adidas. That deal came to an end last year and this is the first time he is endorsing a sports brand since. The unusually long tenure of the deal means that Kohli will be global brand ambassador for Puma for the better part of the rest of his career.

