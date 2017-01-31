Virat Kohli should promote MS Dhoni higher up the order: Sourav Ganguly

Strangely enough, MS Dhoni has never scored a half century in his T20I career. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Strangely enough, MS Dhoni has never scored a half century in his T20I career. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India may have won the second T20I but the fact remains that the batting lineup has failed to fire thus far in the three match series. In what has been a rare blip Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and others, the Indian batsmen have put up totals 147 and 144 in the two matches thus far and have mostly struggled to defend those totals.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said that Virat Kohli should promote MS Dhoni up the order. In a conversation with India Today, Ganguly is quoted as saying that India “needs a change in the batting order to be honest in the final game going into Bangalore.” “I have been saying this for a long time maybe 4-5 years now that in T20s Dhoni should be batting much higher and playing more freely. But the team management has got to decide this and take a call,” he said.

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best finishers in the game but Ganguly said that he prefers to not use that word. “I don’t believe in this word finisher and we keep hearing about it. You bat 20 overs and you finish. If you are set then you can be a better finisher than when you come in at the 17th or 18th over without a ball next to your name. So I think the word finisher is just overrated in cricket and I think it is time that hopefully the team management takes this up and try and give our best players the maximum number of deliveries.”

It is interesting to note that MS Dhoni, despite having played 75 T20 matches and scoring a total of 1153 runs, has never scored a half century in T20Is.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd