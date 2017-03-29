Virat Kohli should forget what happened with the Australian players, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly said that Australia have been playing this brand of cricket since Steve Waugh days. (Source: File) Sourav Ganguly said that Australia have been playing this brand of cricket since Steve Waugh days. (Source: File)

After captain Virat Kohli gave a fair indication that the hostility between the two teams would not end anytime soon by saying that he doesn’t consider Aussies his off the field friends anymore, former skipper Sourav Ganguly has come and said that it will be a matter of time before Kohli forgives and forgets.

“I am sure he will loosen up with time. He should forget what happens with the Australian players on the ground (sledging). That is competitiveness. But what happens with media and ex-players getting into sledging the opposition captain wasn’t right. It is not their job,” he told India Today and added,”That’s the way Australia have always played their cricket from the Steve Waugh days.”

“I don’t consider there was bad blood. I consider there was competition. Both Virat and Smith should be happy they could put up a show. Both boards and players should get over it,” he said.

After the match Australian captain Steve Smith reached out to Ajinkya Rahane and the Indian team and offered a round of beer after the end of the bitterly-fought Test series which the hosts won 2-1. However, it was refused. Though Ganguly believes, “They will get to know each other again. They will be fine.”

