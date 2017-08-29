Virat Kohli dances with Mohammed Shami’s daughter Aairah to celebrate series win against Sri Lanka; watch video

Virat Kohli shared the dance floor with Aairah, Mohammed Shami’s daughter. Virat Kohli shared the dance floor with Aairah, Mohammed Shami’s daughter.

The Indian cricket team has been on a roar as they recently sealed the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a six-wicket win in the third ODI to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. The win over Sri Lanka marks India’s fourth consecutive series win under Virat Kohli’s leadership. And the captain celebrated it this time with Mohammed Shami’s two-year old daughter on the dance floor.

Mohammed Shami, who was a part of India’s Test squad, uploaded a video on social media where the Indian skipper shared the dance fllor with none other than his daughter Aairah after India’s win at Pallekele. Kohli matches Aairah’s moves on Lou Bega’s hit song ‘I got a girl.’ The right-arm pacer wrote, “Aairah dance with Virat [Kohli] after 3-0 victory.”

This is not the first time that Kohli has shown his dance moves. His dancing videos with girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma at Yuvraj Singh’s wedding had previously gone viral other than those with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates Chris Gayle and Ab de Villiers.

The men in blue will square off against Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international on August 31 while the fifth and the final ODI will be played on September 3. The Virat Kohli-led side will conclude their tour of Sri Lanka with a lone T20I which will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on September 6.

