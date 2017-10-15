Special Coverage
Virat Kohli shares his formula for success with ‘amazing’ Afghanistan cricket team

Virat Kohli has praised the Afghanistan cricket team for their efforts and performances on the cricket field and congratulated them on the success of their T20 tournament.

Virat Kohli will now be leading India against New Zealand at home.
India captain Virat Kohli has praised the Afghanistan cricket team for their efforts and performances on the field and congratulated them on the success of their T20 tournament. In a video posted Afghan Cricket Board’s official Twitter account, the Indian skipper said,”I want to congratulate you on your T20 tournament and also wish you all the very best for the future and for the journey you’ve had in cricket so far. It’s been amazing to watch and I’ve been always following, to see what you guys have been doing.

“I haven’t been to Afghanistan but I have heard a lot about it, your vision is very strong and I can see the passion, especially when I see the cricketers play,” he added.

“What I have learnt in my small journey so far is that self belief and hard work will get you success for sure in whatever you do in life. There will always be some distractions but if you remain true to yourself, then success will come to you for sure. So whatever you do, do with full passion and work really hard towards it. That’s all I wanted to say and send across this message,” he said.

“Also, I want to say that create your own ideas, create your own identity. You always learn from people but never blindly follow anyone. You must always have your own character and have enough belief in that character,” Kohli added.

Afghanistan cricket team is all set to play the 4-day Intercontinental Cup match for which they reached Hong Kong on Saturday.

Afghanistan cricket team was granted Test status along with Ireland earlier this year. India captain Kohli on the other hand has had a retty good run after taking the captaincy role as his side first defeated England in a bilateral ODI series at home and then thumped Sri Lanka in all three formats in an away tour.

Kohli’s men then continued their successful run as they defeated Australia 4-1 in five-match ODI series and ended the three-match T20I series at 1-1 with the last match getting called-off.

