Virat Kohli shares ‘fanboy moment’ with singer Arijit Singh

Kohli had recently appeared on a chat show with Aamir Khan in which he spoke on a range of topics. (Source: Instagram) Kohli had recently appeared on a chat show with Aamir Khan in which he spoke on a range of topics. (Source: Instagram)

Indian captain Virat Kohli uploaded an image with singer Arijit Singh in what the former described as a “fanboy moment.” Kohli can be seen in the image grinning into the camera with his arm around the singer’s shoulder. “Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit,” said Kohli in his caption.

Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit. 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/aQMeGjQP8y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 17 October 2017

Kohli had recently appeared on a chat show with Aamir Khan in which he spoke on a range of topics. The show came just a day after Kohli led a team comprised his team mates and other sports personalities in a game of football against Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai.

Kohli’s next assignment with the Indian cricket team starts on Sunday when they face New Zealand in a three match ODI series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd