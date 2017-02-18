Virat Kohli shares autobiography behind his success

Virat Kohli has been sharing the reasons for his success recently. Virat Kohli has been sharing the reasons for his success recently.

Virat Kohli shared on social media the book, rather the autobiography, that has been the reason for his growth and success as a person and as a cricketer. The book titled ‘Autobiography of a Yogi’ is by Paramahansa Yogananda. Kohli’s coach Rajkumar Sharma had shared that plenty of reasons for Kohli’s improvement lies in his interest in books and music. The India skipper has also shared recently that because he doesn’t have many close people in his life, it helps him focus more on his cricket.

And on Saturday Kohli shared the book that seems to be doing the magic while also urging people to read the book. He wrote on Instagram, “I love this book. A must read for all those who are brave enough to let their thoughts and ideologies be challenged. The understanding and implementation of the knowledge in this book will change your whole perspective and life. Believe in the divine and keep marching on doing good deeds #onelove #begrateful #helponeanother,” he captioned the post while posing with the book.

The book is considered a modern spiritual classic and has been translated into more than twenty languages while being used as a text and reference work in colleges and universities. The book has remained as a bestseller since it was first published sixty years ago (in 1946), ‘Autobiography of a Yogi’ has reportedly found its way into the hearts of millions of readers around the world.

Kohli has been in great form with four double centuries in four straight series and will lead the Indian team in the four-match Test series against Australia that starts on Feb 23 in Pune.

