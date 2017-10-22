Diwali 2017
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli makes 200th ODI appearance for India

Virat Kohli is set to play his 200th ODI for India when he takes the field against New Zealand in Mumbai.

October 22, 2017
Virat Kohli will play his 200th ODI for India.
India skipper Virat Kohli will add yet another feather to his cap when he walks out to face New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series. In the first ODI in Mumbai, the right-hander will make his 200th appearance in ODIs for India. One of the finest players of the modern game, Kohli began his career back in 2008 in Dambulla against Sri Lanka and since then he has amassed 8767 runs in 191 innings including 30 centuries and 45 half-centuries at a staggering average of 55.13.

Kohli was handed over the responsibility of captaincy earlier this year after MS Dhoni decided to step down from the helm position. The Indian team has been in sublime touch since Kohli took over the baton from Dhoni. They first defeated England in a limited overs bilateral series at home and then ended as runners-up in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after losing the final to arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli and his men then went on to thump Sri Lanka 5-0 in a five-ODI series away series. India also won three Tests and a one-off T20I on that tour and followed it up with a dominating 4-1 win at home against Australia in ODIs.

Apart from leading India, one of the most successful moments in Virat’s career came in 2011 where he was a part of the World Cup-winning squad. He even scored 35 runs in the final of the tournament against Sri Lanka in Mumbai and stitched a crucial partnership of 83 runs for the third wicket with Gautam Gambhir that provided India the much-needed resistance after being reduced to 2/31. India eventually lifted the World Cup for the second time in the history of the game.

