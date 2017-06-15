Virat Kohli scores the winning runs, celebrates in style; watch video of India’s winning moment

Virat Kohli finished off the match with a four through the covers.(Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli finished off the match with a four through the covers.(Source: Reuters)

India sealed the ICC Champions Trophy final berth for the second edition on the trot and set a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan after a thumping nine-wicket win over Bangladesh. Riding on an unbeaten 187-run stand between opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli, India chased down Bangladesh’s total of 264 with ease at Edgbaston on Thursday. With four runs required to win from 60 balls, Kohli smashed Mustafizur Rahman for a boundary through covers to take India through to the finals.

Under the captaincy of Kohli, India have done wonders in Whites and are now looking forward to replicate their success in the Blues. India were off to a brisk start with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit partnership before the Indian captain joined the party. Dhawan, who is the highest run scorer in Champions Trophy this year, fell four runs short of his 20th ODI fifty. But it was Rohit’s unbeaten knock of 123 and blazing innings from Kohli (96) which powered defending champions home.

India’s top order has been among the runs and that can very well be seen in India’s successful run as Dhawan, Rohit and Kohli feature in top five run-scorers list. During his 96-run knock, Kohli became the fastest batsmen to score 8000 ODI runs.

After winning the toss and opting to field, bowlers made sure that their skipper’s decision of putting Bangladesh to bat was right. Except for Tamim Iqbal’s partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh could not show resistance against the Indian bowlers and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and spinner Kedar Jadhav scalped two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja claimed the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan.

This will India’s second meeting with the Sarfraz Ahmed in this tournament after the Men in Blue cruised to a 124-run victory in their tournament opener.

