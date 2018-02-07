Virat Kohli slams ODI century number 34; most by India captain

Virat Kohli scores 34th ODI century for India. (BCCI Photo) Virat Kohli scores 34th ODI century for India. (BCCI Photo)

Virat Kohli in a century-scoring spree. The captain of the Indian cricket team scored his 34th ODI century in the third ODI against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday. In a masterful innings, Kohli decided to play all along the ground and hit only seven fours in the innings. There were no sixes in his hundred but some quick running between the wickets. He completed his century off 119 balls with a couple down the fine-leg.

But it was not all so easy when he began his innings. Batting on nothing, Kohli survived an LBW appeal on a review. The onfield umpire gave him out but Kohli reviewed it immediately and the replays should that he had got an inside edge. That was the only scare in his innings.

In his second ODI century of the ODI series (Kohli scored one in the first ODI), the right-hander played shots all around the ground. After a strong stand with Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli had to rebuild the innings as wickets fell regularly at the other end. India were four down when Kohli reached his century.

This is his second century in South Africa and third in four innings. He is now past Sourav Ganguly as the Indian captain with most ODI century. He now has 12 centuries while Ganguly has only 11.

