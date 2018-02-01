Virat Kohli scores 33rd ODI century, 20th in chase for India

Virat Kohli scored his 33rd ODI century. (BCCI Photo) Virat Kohli scored his 33rd ODI century. (BCCI Photo)

Virat Kohli makes scoring centuries easy in ODIs. He has done it again and again in limied-overs cricket for India and Thursday was no different. The Indian skipper scored his 33rd ODI century against South Africa in the first ODI in Durban. This was his second consecutive century in One-Day Internationals and third in last four innings. His century came off 105 balls with a four through the covers at the Kingsmead Stadium.

Coming on to bat after India had lost Rohit Sharma early in the chase of 270. He joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle but a mix-up between the two saw the end of Dhawan who had batted brilliantly till then. An under pressure Kohli then played a well paced innings and did not give any chance to the South Africa bowlers.

As India moved towards the target, it was Kohli who kept his cook and rotated the strike with Ajinkya Rahane and scored the odd boundary in the over to keep the runs flowing. The required run-rate never went over six and it was majorly because of Kohli scoring runs at a strike-rate of close to 100.

This was Kohli’s 20th hundred in run-chases for India and the team has won 17 matches while two have come on losses. This will be the 18th time India will win a game when Kohli has scored a century batting second.

