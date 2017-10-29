Virat Kohli scores 32nd ODI century, fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs

Virat Kohli scored his 32nd ODI century. Virat Kohli scored his 32nd ODI century.

Virat Kohli is on century scoring spree and there is no stopping him. After reaching his 31st ODI century — second best in ODIs — in the ODI series against Australia earlier this month, the Indian captain notched up his 32nd ODI hundred against New Zealand in the third ODI in Kanpur on Sunday. Kohli reached the three-figure mark off just 95 balls and with the help of 8 fours and a six.

The right-handed batsman also brought up 9000 ODI runs on Sunday. He is the fastest to reach the milestone as he left AB de Villiers behind. Kohli scored his 9000th ODI run in his 194th innings while De Villiers has achieved the same feat in 205 innings.

In 2017, Kohli is the leading run scorer in both ODIs and international cricket. He is the first player to score 2000 international runs this year and only Hashim Amla is close to achieving the feat as the South African has 1988 runs.

Kohli shared a 230-run stand with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket after India lost the earlu wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Sharma was dismissed for 147 — his 15th century in ODIs.

The Indian captain has the most runs in ODI cricket this year. He is followed by Rohit who also his 1000th run this year on Sunday. England captain Joe Root is third on the list but he has only 938 runs to his name with no more ODIs scheduled for England this year.

