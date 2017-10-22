Virat Kohli scores 31st ODI century for India, second player to hit ton in 200th ODI

Virat Kohli scored his 31st ODI century for India. (BCCI Photo) Virat Kohli scored his 31st ODI century for India. (BCCI Photo)

Virat Kohli was put down on 29. That was the only chance he gave to New Zealand in the innings before he went on to score his 31st ODI century. The Indian captain also became only the second player in ODI history to score a century in his 200th One-Day International. South Africa batsman AB de Villiers also has a century in his 200th ODI.

It was an unsual but a patient innings from the Indian captain as he took his time to rebuild the Indian innings. He did not shift gears after reaching his half-century, a trend in his previous ODI centuries. He took 111 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

Kohli, who came to the crease afte the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, shared crucial stands with Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni. He hit eight fours and a six in his innings.

After his 31st century in the 200th ODI, Kohli moved past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and is now behind only Sachin Tendulkar who is at the top spot with 49 centuries.

