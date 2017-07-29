Virat Kohli scores 17th Test century, 10th as India captain

Virat Kohli scored his 17th Test century. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli scored his 17th Test century. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli once again dominated the opposition bowling attack and played a typical Test innings against Sri Lanka in Galle. While his strike-rate was over 70, he picked those runs in singles and twos and boundary count was low. But, he brought up his 17th Test century on the fourth morning of the Test.

The Indian captain punished the Sri Lanka bowlers with his class batting and some stunning running. This was his 10th century as India skipper in Test cricket which puts him only second to Sunil Gavaskar who has 11 century. This was Kohli’s second century against Sri Lanka in Test cricket and he now has most away centuries as captain of India.

Kohli resumed his innings at 76* on Saturday and looked in complete control. He scored freely and picked gaps with ease to move closer to the century. In his knock off 103 runs, he had hit five fours and a six which means only 26 runs in boundaries. Despite have a low percentage of runs in boundaries, Kohli’s strike rate was of more 75.

Soon after his century, India declared their second innings for 240 for the loss of three wickets and set Sri Lanka a 550-run target. India have more than five sessions to bowl out Sri Lanka and win the Test match.

India resumed day four at 189 for the loss of three wickets with Ajinkya Rahane the other batsman and he remained unbeaten on 23.

