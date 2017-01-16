Virat Kohli says having too many people in one’s life can be distracting

Virat Kohli said that it will be very difficult to achieve the numbers of Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli said that it will be very difficult to achieve the numbers of Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: PTI)

India captain Virat Kohli says one of the secrets of his stupendous success is “not having too many close people” in his life which adds hindrances such as “distractions” and “time management” on the path of glory.

“Luckily, I don’t have too many people in my life that I am close to. I think that helps. If you have too many people and too many friends you speak to, you get distracted and your time management becomes impossible,” Kohli told former England captain Nasser Hussain in an interview for the bcci.tv.

One of world’s premier batsmen, Kohli feels that one should not limit his ambition.

“I think, somewhere as sportsmen, we somehow already limit ourselves to what we do without even knowing how much we can do. That’s something I never put a limit on. I always love to explore my maximum ability as far as my intensity in the field is concerned. And even with managing time, the day I get burnt out is the day, I start cutting down on things. I never put any limitations on what I want to do in life.

“You just got to create a good balance and move forward. It’s been fine till now. I am able to maintain a balance as of now I can say.”

Comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar crop up every now and then but Kohli made it clear that it will be very difficult to achieve the heady numbers of the ‘Little Master’.

“I might not play that long (24 years). 200 Tests, 100 international centuries. Those are incredible numbers and will be impossible to achieve. But yes, I want to make a difference and always believe that I must leave the game on a better note,” said Kohli.