Virat Kohli denies reports of engagement with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli has shunned media reports that have been saying that he is now engaged or is set to be engaged with Anushka Sharma with the duo in vacationing in Narendranagar. The rumour mill went into further tizzy when Amitabh Bachchan and the Ambanis also reached the hill station resort.

Media reports on Thursday had said that the couple were slated to get engaged on January 1, 2017 with their families and friends for company after ringing in the New Year.

However despite a reply in the negative to the speculation by Yash Raj Films, the gossip mill has failed to stop churning the news about the topic. “No, the reports of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s engagement is just not true and there are no such plans of the duo to our knowledge,” said a source within YRF.

To make the speculation even further from the truth, Anushka’s spokesperson also denied the news. “The rumours surrounding Anushka and Virat’s engagement are untrue. They are on vacation,” the spokesperson informed a leading daily.

Now to possibly end all rumours, Virat Kohli himself has claimed that these are just rumours and nothing towards an engagement is on the cards for the duo.

“We aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple. Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :),” he wrote on Twitter on Friday morning to dispel more rumour mongering.

ETV reported that the couple will exchange rings in a ceremony at the Ananda hotel in Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand.

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 30 December 2016

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 30 December 2016

India’s Test captain is currently enjoying a much needed break before cricket action begins once again with ODI and T20 series against England that starts on January 15. Thereafter India host Australia for a four-match Test series.

