Virat Kohli salutes men in khaki, thanks them for their efforts

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently shared a post on twitter where he was seen complimenting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Kohli who was at the Delhi airport took time off to click a selfie at the security check.

In a message on twitter he said,” #CISF always makes sure of safe & smooth Airport arrivals & departures for me. Thank u @CISFHQrs for always stepping up to help. Jai Hind”.

#CISF always makes sure of safe & smooth Airport arrivals & departures for me. Thank u @CISFHQrs for always stepping up to help.

Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oinwWIPFLs — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 12 March 2017

Meanwhile, in the ongoing four test match series between India and Australia, Virat Kohli has not been in great form with the bat and he will look to change that. Along with Kohli the entire Indian batting unit looks out of form as they have been bowled out for under 200 in three out of the four innings.

Before the start of the four-match series, India had posted 600-plus totals in their previous three innings, against England and Bangladesh. Their first three innings against Australia were all below 200. However, the only bright spots in the batting department are Cheteshwar Puajra and Ajinkya Rahane who battled it out in the middle and played crucial knocks, which helped India bag a victory in Bangalore.

