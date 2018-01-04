Top News
  Virat Kohli, at Rs 17 crore, becomes most expensive player in IPL history

Virat Kohli has become the most expensive buy in IPL history after RCB spent Rs 17 crore on retaining his services.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 4, 2018 9:29 pm
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni went for big bucks at IPL Retention Virat Kohli became the most expensive player in IPL history.
Virat Kohli has become the most expensive player in IPL history after being retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore while forking out Rs 17 crore for the Indian skipper’s services. On the deadline day for IPL player retentions for 2018 season, RCB made Kohli one of theirs for yet another season by paying the maximum amount that the league has seen so far. With that, he’s beaten the previous best when Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) had splashed Rs 14.5 crore for England’s Ben Stokes last season.

Also beating Stokes’ valuation from last year are MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma who have been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively for Rs 15 crore.

