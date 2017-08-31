Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma tons set up Sri Lanka hammering

India extended their lead over Sri Lanka to 4-0. (Source: PTI) India extended their lead over Sri Lanka to 4-0. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first after winning the toss was for the first time in three years and only second from the 16 tosses he has won. Both have been against Sri Lanka and both have now resulted in pure humiliation of the Island Nation’s team. In 2014, Rohit Sharma scored the highest individual score of 264 in Kolkata while on Thursday, he once again made a century alongwith Virat Kohli before the bowlers helped team beat Sri Lanka by a margin of 168 runs, the home team’s big defeat in ODIs in terms of runs.

Angelo Mathews delayed the inevitable with his 75-run innings for a long time but Sri Lanka’s horror batting finally surrender to India in the 43rd over as the visitors comfortably sealed the fourth one-day international in Colombo to take a 4-0 lead in the series with one match left.

