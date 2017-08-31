Only in Express

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma tons set up Sri Lanka hammering

India completed a comprehensive victory of 168 runs over Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international by bowling them out in the 43rd over for 207 after setting a target of 376. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored centuries in the first innings.

By: Express Web Desk | Colombo | Published:August 31, 2017 10:14 pm
india vs sri lanka 2017, ind vs sl, india cricket India extended their lead over Sri Lanka to 4-0. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first after winning the toss was for the first time in three years and only second from the 16 tosses he has won. Both have been against Sri Lanka and both have now resulted in pure humiliation of the Island Nation’s team. In 2014, Rohit Sharma scored the highest individual score of 264 in Kolkata while on Thursday, he once again made a century alongwith Virat Kohli before the bowlers helped team beat Sri Lanka by a margin of 168 runs, the home team’s big defeat in ODIs in terms of runs.

Angelo Mathews delayed the inevitable with his 75-run innings for a long time but Sri Lanka’s horror batting finally surrender to India in the 43rd over as the visitors comfortably sealed the fourth one-day international in Colombo to take a 4-0 lead in the series with one match left.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 31, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
36
Zone A - Match 55
FT
32
U Mumba beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (36-32)
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 56
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 