Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: History of ‘No, yes, no’

Rohit Sharma urged Virat Kohli back in the latest mix up at Port Elizabeth. (Source: BCCI) Rohit Sharma urged Virat Kohli back in the latest mix up at Port Elizabeth. (Source: BCCI)

The mix-up between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and the India captain’s run-out at Port Elizabeth took the overall tally to seven, in terms of mid-pitch misunderstandings between the two. Here are the other six:

Kingston 2011

Standing on the cusp of a century, Kohli misjudged the second run there, after clipping a delivery off his pads towards deep square leg. Ramnaresh Sarwan’s throw was flat and hard to wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh, who broke the stumps. It was Kohli’s call to be fair.

Bangalore 2013

Kohli was out for a duck against Australia, after Rohit refused to respond to his call for a single. Kohli had driven it to mid-on and was running to the danger end. Rohit made a start but said ‘no’, when Kohli was a long way down. Rohit went on to score 209.

Kolkata 2014

During the course of his world record 264 against Sri Lanka, Rohit was involved in Kohli’s run-out. The latter was keen to take a second off a misfield. But Rohit’s stop-start approach created hesitation and Kohli walked off in a huff.

Brisbane 2016

More than a mix-up, it was an excellent piece of fielding that had effected Kohli’s run-out. Coming back for the second, Kohli was found about a foot short, because Australia’s Kane Richardson was very quick to get to the ball followed by an electric throw to the ‘keeper. Rohit made 123 in that game.

Edgbaston 2017

For a change, Rohit was run-out there. A push to the point region and Kohli was off in a flash. Rohit responded. But Pakistan’s Babar Azam acted quicker and even a full-length dive couldn’t save the India opener.

Bangalore 2017

Another occasion when Rohit fell prey to a mix-up between him and Kohli. He called for a single and reached the batting end, but Kohli barely moved. Steve Smith’s dive at backward point and his throw had been swift enough to create doubts in Kohli’s mind.

