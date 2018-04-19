Virat Kohli, Roger Federer named in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People

Virat Kohli had a fabulous season last year. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli had a fabulous season last year. (Source: AP)

India captain Virat Kohli earned yet another accolade in his glittering career after being named as one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018. This is the first time that Kohli has made his way into the elusive list and joins the likes of Roger Federer, Chloe Kim, Kevin Duran as some of the other athletes featuring this year. Kohli enjoyed a phenomenal season last year, notching up more than 2800 runs across all formats and slamming 11 centuries. Kohli’s profile in the magazine was written by none other than legendary India batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, where the master blaster said that Kohli’s hunger for runs and consistency has become the hallmark of his game.

“TIME’s annual list of the world’s most influential people is a designation of individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now,” the magazine wrote on its website. Each year the magazine releases its annual list of the 100 most influential people, whether it be pioneers, artists, leaders, titans or icons. Roger Federer who also features in this list had his profile written by Bill Gates and was described as ‘the greatest tennis player ever’.

Roger Federer also features in the list. (USA TODAY Sports Photo) Roger Federer also features in the list. (USA TODAY Sports Photo)

Writing Kohli’s profile, Sachin Tendulkar recalled Kohli’s performance in the Under-19 World Cup in 2008 and said, “The U-19 World Cup in 2008 was very important for India, as it would define the next bunch of youngsters who would go on to represent the nation. That was the first time I watched this young, passionate player lead India. Today Virat Kohli is a household name and a champion in cricket. Even back then, his hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game.”

“I wish him all the best for his career ahead and am confident he will continue to bring pride and glory to India through cricket. Go Virat!,” he added.

