Virat Kohli reveals what he likes, dislikes about Anushka Sharma in chat with Aamir Khan

Virat Kohli and Aamir Khan will come together to TV screens near you in a candid and freewheeling conversation for a Diwali special. The duo will for the first time bare details and secrets on their personal lives – all in good fun ahead of the festival of lights. Not so surprisingly, one of the topic of discussion will be Anushka Sharma who is currently in a relationship with the Indian cricket team captain.

According to Sameer Allana, one of the attendees of the show that was shot, Kohli revealed his relationship with Anushka, on his cricket, other members of the Indian cricket too made an appearance to talk about the skipper.

Here is what Virat Kohli said during the show:

On relationship with Anushka Sharma: I love that she’s honest and always caring. I don’t hate but one thing I dislike is that she’s always 5-7 minutes late. She’s been with me throughout and we have a great understanding. She’s improved me as a person in last 3-4 years that we’ve been together.

On nickname ‘Cheeku’: During the Under 17, I had a haircut due to which my ears looked big. So everyone called me ‘Cheeku’ (rabbit). Eventually MS Dhoni started & stump mic did it’s job.

KL Rahul on Kohli’s good and bad qualities of Kohli: GOOD: Fitness, improvement in his game and more responsible. BAD: He likes to show off, roams shirtless in the changing room, and always on the phone

On meeting Gurmeet Ram Rahim: The funniest part of it all was him saying ‘Jagdish Nehra’ and ‘Jousuf Pathan’.

On Aamir Khan’s favourite movies: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, 3 Idiots and yes PK as well. (To which Aamir responded: Haan woh toh pasand aayegi hi! (Ofcourse you would like that movie!). [‘PK’ featured Anushka as the lead actress”]

On 2011 World Cup Final: Mujhe darr lag raha tha Malinga yorker nahi daale, already I was nervous. But after 2-3 balls, I settled down. (I was afraid of facing Lasith Malinga’s yorker. I was already nervous but I settled down after a few deliveries)

On upbringing and family: I was the third child, so I was free to do whatever I wanted to. My brother used to drop me for games and my father used to watch.

