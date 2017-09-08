Rest day is a cheat day: Virat Kohli continues to give fitness goals

Virat Kohli is now gearing up to face Australia at home. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli is now gearing up to face Australia at home. (Source: Twitter)

India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers and the stylish right-hander continues to give fitness goals. Kohli, on his official Twitter handle, uploaded a picture of himself with the caption, “Rest day is a cheat day, never stop working hard. 💪🏃.”

After a successful 9-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka, the skipper wasted very little time and hit the gym to be ready for Australia at home in a limited overs series. Kohli-led Indian side outplayed Sri Lanka to win the Test series 3-0 and later registered wins in ODIs (5-0) and only T20I and will now take on the Aussies.

Rest day is a cheat day, never stop working hard. 💪🏃 pic.twitter.com/ARPzY8Js6n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 8 September 2017

Virat is active on social media and quite often uploads pictures and videos of his workout. Recently, he posted a video with caption, “Never stop working hard. 💪Make everyday count! 💯✌”

Never stop working hard. 💪Make everyday count! 💯✌ pic.twitter.com/EVYp2mx6L2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 28 August 2017

Workout for today, done! ✔️💪 pic.twitter.com/hIpmpIbAZm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 26 August 2017

Kohli continued his sublime form in Sri Lanka across all formats. He scored a century and a 42 in four Test innings while smacked two hundreds and an unbeaten 82 in ODI series. Later, in the only T20I, the world number batsman of the shortest format proved his worth when he scored a match-winning 82.

