Only in Express
  • Rest day is a cheat day: Virat Kohli continues to give fitness goals

Rest day is a cheat day: Virat Kohli continues to give fitness goals

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers and he continues to give fitness goals. The Indian captain, after returning from Sri Lanka, hit the gym and shared a picture of his workout.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 8, 2017 9:55 pm
Virat Kohli, Virat kohli India captain, Virat Kohli India, Kohli workout, Kohli fitness, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli is now gearing up to face Australia at home. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers and the stylish right-hander continues to give fitness goals. Kohli, on his official Twitter handle, uploaded a picture of himself with the caption, “Rest day is a cheat day, never stop working hard. 💪🏃.”

After a successful 9-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka, the skipper wasted very little time and hit the gym to be ready for Australia at home in a limited overs series. Kohli-led Indian side outplayed Sri Lanka to win the Test series 3-0 and later registered wins in ODIs (5-0) and only T20I and will now take on the Aussies.

 

Virat is active on social media and quite often uploads pictures and videos of his workout. Recently, he posted a video with caption, “Never stop working hard. 💪Make everyday count! 💯✌”

Kohli continued his sublime form in Sri Lanka across all formats. He scored a century and a 42 in four Test innings while smacked two hundreds and an unbeaten 82 in ODI series. Later, in the only T20I, the world number batsman of the shortest format proved his worth when he scored a match-winning 82.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
30
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68
FT
30
Match Tied
Sep 09, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 69
Sep 09, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 70

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 