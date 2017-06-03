Virat Kohli on his relationship with India coach Anil Kumble: There are no problems whatsoever

Anil Kumble’s tenure as India coach ends after the Champions Trophy. Anil Kumble’s tenure as India coach ends after the Champions Trophy.

Clearing the air on the controversy involving Anil Kumble and himself, Virat Kohli on Saturday said there is more speculations than reality in the whole episode and people are writing so many things without being part of the change room.

Addressing the press conference on the eve of India’s first game against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Kohli said there is no problem whatsoever.

“There has been lot of speculation and lot of things written by people without actually being part of the change room which is pretty strange. There are no problems whatsoever. As I mentioned before, if something is put in place as a process, I don’t see why people are creating so many speculations about it,” Kohli said.

Recalling the last time BCCI decided to pick a coach for Indian team, Kohli said that it is the same process which is being followed. He said that there were no issues last time.

“It’s been followed last time as well and I didn’t see any issues created last time. It’s the same process happening after 12 months,” he said.

India begin their Champions Trophy campaign on Sunday and Kohli said that the team is focused on the game.

“The team is focused on the Champions Trophy and I honestly don’t even know. I don’t want to know anything of this sort. In a tournament which in focus so much, lot of like to find lot of rumours,” Kohli said.

Kohli did say that there are lot of rumours flying around before the start of the big tournament.

“They are doing their job. They are trying to create some nice livelihood. We are focused on our livelihood which in on the field which is all we are going to focus on. I don’t think they should sit at a distance and speculate, give judgement on what’s happening,” he said.

Kohli also said that it has been really good journey with Kumble and he doesn’t need to elaborate about the process.

“It’s been a really good. The whole journey has been good. As far as the process is concerned, that is something I don’t need to elaborate sitting here. There are people who can elaborate better,” he added.

