Sky is the limit for ‘fabulous player’ Virat Kohli: Ravi Shastri

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday slammed his 50th international ton to become only the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat. Kohli scored an unbeaten 104 against Sri Lanka at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens ground to notch up his 18th Test ton. Talking about the captain’s knock, head coach Ravi Shastri said that Kohli is a “fabulous” player.

“Sky is the limit. He (Kohli) is a fabulous player and I am very happy,” Shastri said on the sidelines of a promotional event after the first Test against between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly hailed Virat’s “majestic innings” and suggested that he has a long way to go. “It was a majestic innings by him (Kohli). He is very good as a captain. He has a long way to go,” Ganguly said.

Kohli grabbed numerous records during his 104-run knock. In the list of fastest players to reach 50 centuries in International cricket, Kohli equalled Hashim Amla’s record of achieving it in 348 innings. Sachin Tendulkar stands second with 376 innings. The 29-year-old also equalled former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar’s tally of 11 for most centuries as a skipper.

With 18 Test hundreds, Kohli has now raced ahead of Dilip Vengsarkar tally of 17. He is currently sixth on the list of Indians with the most number of Test centuries. Only Mohammed Azharuddin (22), Virender Sehwag (23), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Rahul Dravid (36) and Sachin Tendulkar (51) are ahead of him.

Earlier, in the day hosts India rode on Kohli’s hundred to hand Sri Lanka a target of 231 runs in Kolkata. The match eventually ended in a draw but the Indian fast bowlers reduced the visitors to 7/75 before stumps were called. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped a four-for while Mohammed Shami picked two Sri Lankan wickets. The two teams will now lock horns in the second Test in Nagpur scheduled to begin from November 24.

