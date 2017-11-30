Virat Kohli rates 141 vs Australia in 2014 his best Test hundred

Virat Kohli said that the Adelaide Test is one that he will never forget. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Virat Kohli said that the Adelaide Test is one that he will never forget. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

India captain Virat Kohli said that the 141 he scored against Australia in 2014 remains his best Test century. He was captaining the side in the absence of the injured MS Dhoni and it came in a series that had India little success in. “I think from the transition point of view, the hundred in the second innings at the Adelaide Test where we almost won the match was something special to me. I will always remember that match,” said Kohli in an awards ceremony.

India could not chase down the fourth innings target of 364 as they were all out for 315 to lose the first Test by 48 runs. “Instinctively from my heart, it came to me that I should speak to the team. I had a chat with the players at the team bus after fourth day’s play and Australia had not declared their innings. I told them whatever target they give us tomorrow, we will go for it,” he said. MS Dhoni retired from Tests in that series and Virat Kohli, initially stand-in captain became permanent in the longest format of the game for India.

“Nobody objected and then I told them to go to their rooms with the thought that we are going for the target tomorrow,” said Kohli, “We came out (on the fifth day) thinking that we can do it (win). I was convinced that we can win the match. Not crossing the line hurt us but what we did as a team has given us a lot of belief that we can compete with any team in the world and beat anyone anywhere. We carried forward that attitude and now we are here.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App