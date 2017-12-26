Virat Kohli raises the bar for himself with no room for excuses, says Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli alongside India coach Ravi Shastri. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli alongside India coach Ravi Shastri. (Source: AP)

With 2818 internationals runs, 11 hundreds across formats and having led India to series wins against Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in 2017, Virat Kohli has been fantastic with the bat and with the leadership as well. Everything he has touched this season, has turned to gold. Plenty of credit for that goes to his work ethic which sees him continually push himself – physically and mentally. His dedication towards improving and winning remains unquestionable and he stands head and shoulders above other batsmen by being able to adapt across formats thus highlighting his versatility.

That very fact is also noted by India coach Ravi Shastri. “The great thing about Virat is his work ethic, his realisation of what kind of player he can become and what it takes to become that player. So the emphasis on fitness, the sacrifices that he has to put through,” said Shastri in an interview to India Today.

The former India batsman believes this will to excel also rubs off on his fellow players who also are then eager to do well and win. At the same time, it creates lofty ambitions which leave no room for excuses. “A lot of things he wants to do as a 29-year-old. And it has become part of his lifestyle. What happens is, that when you have a captain in that frame of mind, wanting to achieve things others can only dream of. Then it rubs off on other players. Others want to emulate him. He wants to raise the bar for himself and he doesn’t want any room for excuses,” added Shastri.

In what has been a splendid year for Kohli and the Indian cricket, the skipper went past Ricky Ponting with most ODI centuries (32) and is now second in the chart – behind idol Sachin Tendulkar (49). In the longest format, he has the most double centuries for a captain (6) and smacked back-to-back double tons against Sri Lanka.

