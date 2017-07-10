Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja static in ICC Test rankings; Moeen Ali climbs up the ladder

Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin continue to lead ICC Test rankings for bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin continue to lead ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

India’s spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remain the two top bowlers in the latest ICC Test bowlers’ rankings, released on Monday. Jadeja continues to lead the standings with 898 points while Ashwin occupies the second position with 865 points. Apart from the two spinners, no Indian bowler features in the top-ten list of bowlers. In the all-rounders’ standings too, Jadeja and Ashwin hold on to their second and third position respectively.

Moving on to batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli continue to be fourth and fifth respectively. Out of action due to injury and now set to return during India’s tour of Sri Lanka, opener KL Rahul gains a place and moves into the ninth position. Leading the standings is Australia captain Steve Smith.

After an impressive show in the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s, all-rounder Moeen Ali has climbed in both batsmen and bowlers rankings. Ali’s match-winning performance helped England beat South Africa by 211 runs in the first match of the four-Test series.

After a fluent 87 lower down the order, Ali completed a perfect ten with the ball. The off-spinner’s 4/59 in the first innings was followed by a brilliant 6/53 in the second and sealed the game with more than a day to spare. In the batting list, Ali climbs three places to 21 and breaks into the top-20 of bowling charts as he gains nine places to move into 19th.

With a lot of Test cricket in weeks ahead, the rankings are expected to receive a shake-up. India play Sri Lanka while South Africa continue to play England. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are also schedule to lock horns in a Test match.

