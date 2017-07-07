Virat Kohli pumped up after scoring his 28th ODI ton, see video of his animated celebration

India’s captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against West Indies. (Source: AP) India’s captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against West Indies. (Source: AP)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli roared back to form with a classy hundred against West Indies in the last ODI against West Indies at the Sabina Park. The skipper took 102 balls to reach his 28th ODI hundred with a boundary.

But what was on view was Kohli jumping in the air and pumping his fists after scoring his century. Kohli brought up his hundred in elegant style and then his arms went up in the air and defining smile greeted everyone in the ground.

#INDvWI Congratulations @imVkohli on your 18th 💯 in a Chase (in a successful one this time) pic.twitter.com/9eLIatsj93 — Suresh N (@surnell) 6 July 2017

Kohli also spoke about the innings at the post match press conference and spoke about his innings, where he said, “You mentioned, two failures in the last 2 games, for me it is all about getting the team across the line. I never look at stats and numbers. For me it is all about looking at the scoreboard and focus on what I need to achieve. Which bowlers to target and when we need to give respect to the bowlers. Even if it is a big total or small total I like playing with the tempo of the game.”

It may be recalled here that Kohli had a brilliant overseas Test series in West Indies last year wherein he scored a double hundred. For his unbeaten knock of 111 Kohli was awarded the Man of the match.

