Only in Express
  • Virat Kohli powers India to Sri Lanka clean sweep, Twitterati gushes over ‘most dominating series ever’

Virat Kohli powers India to Sri Lanka clean sweep, Twitterati gushes over ‘most dominating series ever’

India subjected Sri Lanka to a tour whitewash after the fifties from Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey secured their seven-wicket win in the one-off T20I in Colombo.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 7, 2017 12:03 am
Related News

With a seven-wicket win in the standalone T20I, Indian cricket team completed a series whitewash over Sri Lanka in Colombo. After winning 3-0 in Tests, 5-0 in ODIs, Virat Kohli-led side chased down a target of 171 to conclude their tour of Sri Lanka winning 9-0. The Indian skipper, who has been in sublime form in all three formats, once again displayed another instance of ruthless efficiency in a chase. Kohli along with Manish Pandey forged a 119 run second wicket partnership after the visitors lost KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma early in their chase.

Sri Lanka triggered in the first innings with quick fire 29-ball 53 from Dilshan Manweer and Ashan Priyanjan’s unbeaten 40, India romp home with four balls to spare with Kohli blasting a 54-ball 82 and Manish Pandey scoring a 51 not out. The 28-year old Kohli has established a formidable batting reputation while chasing and he once again came up with a masterclass when he smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all-over the ground. His knock included seven boundaries and a six, to anchor India’s chase.

While the visitors had an easy outing with the bat, spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav shared five wickets between them to restrict Sri Lanka to just under the 175-mark.

With his 17th fifty in his 50th T20I, Kohli also became the third highest run scorer in the shortest format. With 2140 runs, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum tops the list while Sri Lanka’s Dilshan is second with 1889 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 06, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
31
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 64
FT
37
U Mumba beat Bengal Warriors (37-31)
Sep 07, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 65
Sep 07, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 66

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 