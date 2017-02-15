Virat Kohli posted the sweetest Valentine’s Day message for Anushka Sharma with a picture

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been together for a long time and came together after a reported breakup. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been together for a long time and came together after a reported breakup. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli posted a cute message on social media with his lady love Anushka Sharma on Wednesday with the “power” couple together sitting in a park and posting a selfie.

The message posted by the Indian skipper read, “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma”.

Kohli and Team India are unwinding before Australia come calling for a four-match Test series starting Feb 23 in Pune. The team are on an incredible winning run of 19 Test matches and haven’t lost a match since 2015 in Galle against Sri Lanka.

Earlier Kohli and Anushka were spotted spending time together in Uttarakhand alongside the Bachchan’s and Ambani’s which created flurry of engagement but that was clarified by the star batsman.

Kohli is in incredible form with the bat having already scored four back-to-back double centuries starting with the away series in West Indies and then continuing that trend in India with series against New Zealand, England and now Bangladesh. In the process, he has also gone past Virender Sehwag for most runs in a single home season.

UPDATE: Kohli has since the publication of this story deleted the tweet in question but the Instagram post, at the time of writing, is still public.

