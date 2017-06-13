Virat Kohli painting sold for 2.9 million pounds in London

Virat Kohli’s painting has been sold to Poonam Gupta, who is a British Indian entrepreneur. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli’s painting has been sold to Poonam Gupta, who is a British Indian entrepreneur. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli’s painting has been sold to Poonam Gupta, who is a British Indian entrepreneur. The painting went in auction for a whopping 2.9 million pounds, summing up Kohli’s entire IPL journey over a decade. Kohli’s IPL journey was painted by an award winning and one of the most recognised painters in the world, Sasha Jaffrey and it was bought for the auction recently during a charity dinner organised by Virat Kohli foundation.

Virat Kohli later posted a picture of his painting on Instagram, with a caption saying,”What a great piece of art by @sachajafri for the Charity Ball in London. Thank you for this masterpiece and a considerable amount raised by this beauty which will touch so many lives in so many ways. #Grateful”.

Jaffrey has previously presented his artistic work for David Beckham, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and many others for their charities and causes. “What I like about this young generation of Indian cricketers is that they are responsible and want to make difference on and off the field. I am very connected to the cause taken up by Virat,” said Poonam Gupta, the CEO of Scotland-based company PG Papers.

“Slavery has no place in this world and we need to stand up and do our bit. I am glad Virat has come forward against this evil and by buying this magnificent piece of art created by my favourite artist Sasha Jaffrey, I tick two boxes. I take a rare master piece to my home and also help this noble cause in my own way,” Gupta concluded.

