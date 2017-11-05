Virat Kohli overwhelmed by birthday wishes, urges fans to play a sport; watch video

It is Virat Kohli’s first birthday as India captain across all formats. (Source: PTI) It is Virat Kohli’s first birthday as India captain across all formats. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli turned 29 on Sunday and the Indian skipper welcomed his birthday with his teammates, where he cut the cake in the Indian dressing room after the second T20I against New Zealand. Kohli, who has been in tremendous form with the form and has scored 2195 runs across all formats, became the second highest run scorer in T20I format, just 197 runs behind former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

Replying to the wishes he received on his birthday, Kohli posted a video on Twitter where he thanked his fans and his well-wishers. In his tweet, he wrote, “Really overwhelmed to see all the love and the wishes. 😊 Also the perfect day to announce this. Play up to show up and grab a spot in my #One8Crew. 🤙✌️”

It is Kohli’s first birthday as captain of the Indian team in all formats of the game. The right-handed batsman was named as India captain in the limited overs after veteran MS Dhoni stood down as India ODI and T20I captain on January 4.

In his video of 39 seconds, Kohli said, “Thank you so much for love and wishes. It has been overwhelming and heartening to see all the wishes that have come in. Today on my birthday, we are gonna start something very special.”

He also urged his fans to play a sport with his friends and share a video with him. He revealed that some contestants will get a chance to play alongside him.

“I want you to go out with a bunch of your friends and play a sport. Any sport that you like and send me a video footage of that game with ‘#One8crew.’ Send it across to me and I will have a look at all those who can be a part of my One8crew and play a game or two with me,” he concluded.

