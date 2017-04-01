Virat Kohli out for two weeks of IPL

Virat Kohli left the field in pain during the third Test. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli left the field in pain during the third Test. (Source: PTI)

As per latest reports Indian captain and RCB skipper Virat Kohli will miss start of IPL2017 and his fitness will be assessed in second week of April to determine his IPL return.

Earlier Virat Kohli had stated that his injured shoulder still hadn’t healed completely and it will take a few weeks to do so. This will be a huge setback for his franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will hope to have him back soon.

Speaking at the post match presentation ceremony after the Dharamsala Test Kohli had said,”Still a few weeks to go till I can be 100% on the field. You have to take it in your stride and move forward.”

Kohli had sustained an injury to his right shoulder while diving to stop a boundary close to the ropes in the second day of the third Test at Ranchi.

The 28-year old fell on his right shoulder and strained it, and had to leave the field immediately. He sat out for the rest of the day but did come out to bat for India’s innings and then fielded in the final two days.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd