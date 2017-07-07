Virat Kohli only behind Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar in list of most ODI centuries

Virat brought up his 28th ODI hundred on Friday. ( Source: AP) Virat brought up his 28th ODI hundred on Friday. ( Source: AP)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli slammed his 28th ODI hundred against West Indies in the fifth ODI and en route broke several records. His 28th ODI century also saw him go past Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most number of centuries while chasing in ODI cricket. While Sachin had 17, Kohli now has 18. Incidentally, Sachin did it in 232 innings while Kohli did it in just 102.

In the list of most centuries, Kohli is now equal with former Sri Lanka batsman Sanath Jayasuriya. He now trails Ricky Ponting by just two while Sachin Tendulkar sits at the top with 49. While Sachin had his tally in 452 innings Kohli has achieved his 28 in 181. Earlier, Virat Kohli also became the fastest to reach 8000 ODI runs. The India captain took seven innings less than AB de Villiers to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, against West Indies Kohli smashed an unbeaten 111. In his innings, he pulled, drove and cut with panache. He never let the bowlers settle in and took the attack to them every time the pressure built up. After the debacle in the last match, India would have been wary while coming out to chase. Loosing Shikhar Dhawan early did not help either. But Rahane and Kohli steadied the ship with a good partnership. Unlike the last game, they also kept the scoreboard ticking. Ultimately some sound batting by Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli saw India sail towards a comfortable win.

For his efforts with the bat in the final ODI Virat Kohli deservedly won the Man of the Match award. The award for the player of the match was handed to Ajinkya Rahane.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd