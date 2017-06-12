Virat Kohli on seeking advice from MS Dhoni: Inputs from such experienced players are priceless

Virat Kohli (L) said that he always seeks advice from MS Dhoni. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli (L) said that he always seeks advice from MS Dhoni. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli once again hinted that the players in the Indian team need more freedom of expression and space to perform better. After the win against South Africa, the Indian captain credit his bowlers for their performance and said that one should know how to communicate with them.

But, the Indian captain credited MS Dhoni for helping him on the field. In the match against South Africa, Kohli was seen to be discussing strategies with Dhoni. After the match, he even admitted that Dhoni has had a great influence on him as a captain.

“His (Dhoni’s) input is obviously always very precise, very helpful at any stage of the game… today it was all about asking him whether to keep the slip in there long enough or what does he think of the fields and just taking assurance,” he said.

Kohli said that one should not be isolated while on the field as a captain and seek inputs from experienced players like Dhoni. He termed his inputs as priceless.

“Obviously you don’t want to feel isolated out there. Yes, you’re making decisions, but the inputs from such experienced players are priceless at any stage of the day,” said Kohli.

Even in the past, Kohli has said that he does not hesitate to take advice from Dhoni, who left India captaincy in January earlier this year.

India play Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in Birmingham on Thursday.

