Virat Kohli on path to greatness in ODIs but he has Hashim Amla to worry about

Virat Kohli has 31 ODI centuries and is on a spree of scoring centuries. Going by the current trend of the right-hander’s run in the ODI format, Kohli is well on the path to greatness. On Sunday, he played his 200th ODI for India and by far has the most runs after that number of matches.

Kohli’s numbers after the 200th ODI are: 8888 runs at an average of 55.55 and a strike-rate of 91.54. He has 31 centuries and 45 half-centuries. That conversion rate is one of the best at this point of his career.

Before him, AB de Villiers had the best numbers. He had 8621 runs at an average of 54.56. The number of centuries were far less, only 24. The only factor where Kohli is left behind in the comparison is the strike-rate. De Villiers scored a rate of 100.25.

Among Indian players, no one is even close. Sourav Ganguly had 7747 runs from 194 innings. The runs were scored at an average of 43.03 and a strike rate of 73.70. Ganguly had only 18 centuries at that stage.

Among current players who have not played 200 ODIs, South Africa’s Hashim Amla comes close to breaking Kohli’s record. He has previously bettered Kohli’s record of quickest to 7,000 ODI runs.

In his 158 matches, Amla has scored 7381 runs and those have come at an average of 51.25. At a strike-rate of 89.21, Amla looks good to break Kohli’s record. With 42 matches still needed for 200 ODIs, Amla also has a chance to make more ODI centuries than Kohli. His current tally stands at 26.

Apart from Kohli and Amla, no other player looks to break reach the numbers quickly. But can the two sustain the flow of run-scoring? Kohli is 28 while Amla is 34. The Indian player has age on his side but if Amla continues to play for three or four years, he could easily be better than Kohli at that point of their careers.

