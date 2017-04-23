Virat Kohli not ‘breaking the beard’ amid ‘BreakTheBeard’ trend

Virat Kohli is leading RCB in IPL. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli is leading RCB in IPL. (Source: PTI)

The “BreakTheBeard” trend has certainly gathered space in the last week when Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to social media and uploaded a video on his Twitter account that said, “Change the game on the field. Change the look in the dressing room. #BreakTheBeard #rajputboy #newlook #timeforchange #vivoipl #glvsrcb”.

Following his footsteps, another Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opening batsman Rohit Sharma too adopted the fashion.

But skipper Virat Kohli showed up with a different answer to this. Kohli on his Instagram account posted a photo and wrote, “Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet 🤓. Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos ✌️✌️”.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya on his Instagram account wrote, “Jaddu, this one’s for you.We got no dressing room confusions here now. #BreakTheBeard #MIGotStyle #newlook #KKRvGL #OneMoreSurpriseComing” and also uploaded a video while Rohit too followed the steps and posted, “Decided to finally have a summer style of my own. My time to #BreakTheBeard!”.

Virat Kohli is all set to lead his Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise side in one of the most awaited matches of the season against Gautam Gambhir’s Kolkata Knight Riders. He has so far scored 62, 28 and 64 in the three matches in which he has played so far.

Kohli missed out the Indian Premier League’s matches in the beginning after sustaining a shoulder injury while fielding in the third Test match against Australia in Ranchi. RCB has been one side in the competition that has been affected with injuries and their players have been ruled out.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 1:44 pm

