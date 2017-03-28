Virat Kohli no longer ‘good friends’ with Australian cricketers, watch video

The Australian cricketers were seen making fun of Kohli’s shoulder injury during the series. (Source: File) The Australian cricketers were seen making fun of Kohli’s shoulder injury during the series. (Source: File)

Indian skipper Virat Kolhi is not the one to back down from a fight and never deters to call a spade by its name. After being regularly targeted both on and off the field in a fiercely fought Test series against Australia, Kohli has gone on record to state that he no longer considers his opposition Australian cricketers as his friends.

Speaking at the post match press-conference, when Kohli was asked about his thoughts of friendship with the Aussies, he said, “It has changed for sure. I thought that was the case, but it has changed for sure. In the heat of the battle you want to be competitive but I have been proven wrong. The thing I said before the First Test that has certainly changed and you won’t hear me say that ever again”

It may be recalled here that before the start of the series Kohli had said that he was really good friends with all the Australian players off the field. “I know them really well but I know where to draw the line of friendship and when you step on the field I could be playing against my real brother it wouldn’t matter”, he had said.

But now all the bonhomie has gone sour. Even at the post match presentation Kohli had said, “Regardless of whether we are on top or not, we speak, if something pokes us we speak and give it right back,”. He further added, “All people don’t digest it well but we take it very well and we give it back even better.”

There were several instances of sledging and verbal volleys being delivered throughout the series and at times things seemed to go out of hand. One such moment was Steve Smith’s ‘brainfade’ moment which really irked the Indian skipper. In other instances during the series, the Australian cricketers were seen making fun of Kohli’s shoulder injury.

Even Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive officer James Sutherland took a dig at him, saying Kohli perhaps does not know the spelling of sorry.

