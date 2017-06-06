Virat Kohli ‘never invited’ Vijay Mallya for charity dinner in London

Vijay Mallya sat in the VIP stands for India vs Pakistan at ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Twitter) Vijay Mallya sat in the VIP stands for India vs Pakistan at ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Twitter)

Vijay Mallya’s presence at the Virat Kohli hosted charity ball in London raised eyebrows after the former Royal Challengers Bangalore owner attended the event. A BCCI source present at the event said the businessman wasn’t invited by the Indian skipper. The charity ball was organised to raise funds for the Justice and Care organisation.

“Look, Virat or his foundation never invited Mallya at the function. But normally what happens at the charity dinner is that someone who has bought a table is entitled to invite his guests. Similarly, someone who bought a table must have invited him,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The Indian team wasn’t comfortable and they maintained a dignified distance from Mallya. Mallya’s presence is one of the reason that team left early. The players were very uncomfortable. It was an unavoidable situation as one couldn’t have possibly asked him to leave,” the source added.

The charity event was emceed by renowned cricket presenter Alan Wilkins and was attended by the entire Indian team setup including players, staff and former captain Sachin Tendulkar.

Mallya had on Sunday attended the India vs Pakistan match at Edgbaston in Birmingham in ICC Champions Trophy, which Kohli-led India had won by 124 runs under D/L system. Of the many known faces in attendance, Mallya’s face stood out as he sat in the VIP enclosure and enjoyed the proceedings.

Current owner of Force India, Mallya, is presently absconding and out on bail while being wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans with now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He was later pictured chatting with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. The liquor baron has also defiantly declared that he would attend more Indian matches and cheer for the team in the ongoing tournament.

