Virat Kohli needs to understand how the coaches operate: Sourav Ganguly

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has delayed the announcement for head coach as they needed more time to finalise the candidate and wanted to discuss with India skipper Virat Kohli before the decision is taken.

“Whatever, I say, I take Laxman and Sachin into confidence. It’s a decision we all three have taken. We have interviewed all the candidates except Phil Simmons who has not been available for the interview and we have decided that we will hold on for the time being for the announcement of the coach. We need a few more days and talk to a few more people especially the captain and then make an announcement because we feel that there is no hurry at the moment,” said former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Team India played the West Indies series without the coach and it could be the same when the team leaves for Sri Lanka. “For the Sri Lankan tour coming up in a week’s time, board headed by Amitabh (Choudhary), Rahul (Johri), Vinod ji (Rai), Anirudh (Choudhary), the board will probably continue with the same set for the time being,” revealed Ganguly.

The CAC is keen to have a word with Kohli before announcing the coach. The Indian skipper is in America at the moment and Ganguly said it’s important to explain to him that the coaches want to function in a certain way.

“We want to speak to Virat Kohli, once he is back from America, all three of us, the respective people concerned, we will explain to him that the coaches want to function in a certain way and make sure everybody is on the same page once we make the announcement. Once, we make the announcement, it has to be till the World Cup and to be honest what we have heard form the coaches today is nothing different from what we heard last year and the way things have gone.

We have been happy after hearing to what and how they want to go about the job. So for that point, we will have everybody on the same page and take the call in the course of time,” added Ganguly.

VVS Laxman, member of the CAC, said the candidates interviewed were Lalchand Rajput, Virender Sehwag, Richard Pybus, Ravi Shastri and Tom Moody. Ganguly went to add that the Indian cricket board as well the CAC is in no hurry of picking the coach.

“We are in no hurry and we are not just looking at the Sri Lanka tour because it is a long tour. The thing that is important for us that everybody is in synchronisation of the way forward because we don’t want to see six-months down the line doing something different. I thought the presentations were outstanding, exactly what coaches want to do in the system because we have played the game. We have been under different coaches. They all have different methods but the crux of the matter doesn’t change.

That’s why we think Virat Kohli whom we respect so much is an important part of the cog. I was captain, Laxman was one of the best players in the world so we understand where it goes. We will take a call which is the best way forward for the team and the boys. They are going to play and they are going to give results to the country and that’s what most important for us.”

When asked about the conclusion of the process, Ganguly said that it has totally ended.

“Process is concluded and as I said we need to speak to people who will matter because as out job finishes, their job starts and that is more important. That’s the way we look at it and that’s the way we would be addressing. It’s all done and the key of the moment is how we are going to go forward.”

Talking about Kohli’s involvement in the coach selection process, Ganguly said the Indian skipper has totally stayed away.

“You have to give the credit to Virat that he has totally stayed away from all this. He has no inputs, he has not sent any names. We feel as an advisory committee that he is the captain which is the most important thing in cricket we feel that every one of us needs to be on the same page because for us Indian cricket is more important. We are just a small width, the big width is the players who are going to play and the coach,” Sourav revealed.

When asked about CAC’s role, Ganguly clarified that the committee would be out of picture as soon as the board take over. “CAC will go out of picture once Virat, coach and respective members of the board sit and the board takes over. We will make them understand what they have said. We have noted everything, style of function and then we will decide on who will coach.”

He further added that every coach has his own way of operation and everybody needs to understand this.

“Virat needs to understand how the coaches operate. It needs to be decided once and for all. We want the best possible thing from our side to Indian cricket and the best possible thing from our side is that everybody is on same page and synchronised.”

