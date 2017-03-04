Virat Kohli’s mode of dismissal and poor use of DRS has everyone talking

Skipper Virat Kohli looks on as Australian cricketers celebrate his dismissal (Source: PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli looks on as Australian cricketers celebrate his dismissal (Source: PTI)

Nathan Lyon has turned himself into King Kohli’s new found nemesis. And this is not a mere speculation but a fact as the off-spinner has now managed to pick Kohli’s wicket five times till date. This is the most number of times that Kohli has been dismissed by a bowler, alongside James Anderson.

On Saturday, Kohli was once again found wanting to a delivery of Lyon. Though Kohli did smash an off-drive of Lyon in the beginning of his innings he did not seem comfortable facing the offie. And In the 33rd over of the match Kohli was dismissed for 12 as he made a grave error of judgement.

Lyon tossed up the fifth delivery of his over outside off, which was flatter in nature. Kohli went back and across in his crease, as he thought the ball would spin down the leg-side and left the ball alone. However, it came straight at him and struck him in line with middle stump.

A visibly surprised Kohli consulted Rahul for the review and went for it, but it was of no avail and Kohli had to walk back. As far as the DRS review is concerned it was a howler from Kohli as he reviewed the umpire’s decision despite being caught plumb in front.

While Lyon might not be a great spinner of the ball, it is his variations in bounce that Kohli has struggled to deal with. A couple of deliveries before getting out, Kohli had tried to jab at a ball which had pitched in a similar area, but it spun and bounced sharply. Conscious of what had happened, Kohli tried to leave another one which did not bounce and he had to pay the ultimate price for error in judgement.

It was the seed of doubt which Lyon had planted in Kohli’s mind that caused him to judge wrongly. However, the Aussies were only too happy to know that Lyon had finally managed to find Kohli’s number.

