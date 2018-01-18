Virat Kohli named ICC Cricketer of the Year: Top five performances of the India captain

Indian skipper had a terrific year with the bat in 2017. (Express Archive) Indian skipper had a terrific year with the bat in 2017. (Express Archive)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday bagged the honour of becoming the second Indian in a row to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for being named as the World Cricketer of the Year 2017. It was spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had won the award the previous year. The Indian captain had a terrific 2017 with the bat as he hammered 1059 runs in 16 innings at an average of 75.64 in Test cricket. He scored 5 centuries in the year, including 3 double tons in the format. He continued his form in the limited overs cricket as he smashed 1,460 runs at an average of 76.84 in 26 innings, including 6 centuries and 7 half centuries.

On the back of his performance, Kohli went on to take India to 9 consecutive Test series victories and 8 ODI series wins. Here are some of his best moments from the year 2017:

Virat Kohli hammers 211 against New Zealand, October 2016



In the third Test against New Zealand in Indore, the Indian skipper completed his double century against a strong Kiwi bowling line up. The right-handed batsman had failed to score runs in the first Test but came back strongly in Indore to become the only Indian skipper to have two double centuries in the longest format. On the back of his performance along with Ajinkya Rahane’s 188, India went on to post a mammoth total of 557 runs in the first innings, setting a perfect platform for them to seal the series with a clean sweep.

Kohli’s 3rd double ton against England, December 2016

Hosting a strong England side that had been in a tremendous format with both bat and ball, Indian skipper turned on the heat in the final Test as he went on to smash 235 runs in the first innings to take India’s total over 600. It was his third Test double hundred, and the most ever made by any Indian skipper. He gave India a strong lead of over 200 runs, and with Indian bowlers making a mess of England’s batting line-up, the visitors went on to suffer an innings defeat.

Kohli smashes hundred to chase 350 against England, January 2017

In the first ODI against England in January 2017, the visitors went on to post a mammoth total of 350 runs for the Virat Kohli-led side to chase. But the Indian skipper showed why he is known as the most reliable batsman when chasing as he went on to smash 122 runs in 105 balls at a strike rate of 116.19. The hosts lost two early wickets in the form of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan and looked in trouble. But the 29-year old took the onus on himself to smash England bowlers around the park and set the platform for India to win the match. In his innings, he scored 8 fours and 5 sixes, and was supported on the other end by Kedar Jadhav who also completed his ODI century.

Kohli’s century seals series win against New Zealand, October 2017

With the 50-overs series against New Zealand leveled at 1-1, India needed their captain to set a platform for victory. Losing the toss and being put on to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went on to stitch over 200-run partnership to take India’s total over 300. Both the batsman scored their centuries. Kohli made 113 runs in 106 balls at a strike rate of 106.60. The match went down to the wire as New Zealand lost the ODI and the series by 6 runs in the final over.

Kohli’s consecutive double centuries against Sri Lanka, December 2017

With India clean sweeping Sri Lanka in the away tour in September 2017, a home series against the same opposition at the end of the year seemed like an easy prospect. The Indian skipper made most of the opportunity and showed why is he regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world as he hammered two consecutive double hundreds in two Tests against the Dinesh Chandimal-led side. He tied with Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to become the third Indian to have six double centuries in the format. His innings of 243 at Feroz Shah Kotla became his highest score in 5-days cricket.

