Virat Kohli named captain of Test Team of the Year, Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin also picked

Cheteshwar Pujara is a apart of ICC Test Team of the Year. (Source: BCCI) Cheteshwar Pujara is a apart of ICC Test Team of the Year. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli added another feather to his hat when the Indian captain swept away two ICC Awards (Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the World Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the Year) and was named the skipper for both ICC Men’s Test and ODI teams of the Year.

With Kohli leading the side in the longer format, two other Indians, Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin also made a place for themselves in the XI. Pujara is another Indian cricketer who has tasted success with the willow between 21 September 2016 and 31 December 2017. The right-handed batsman who bats at number three for India has accumulated 1914 runs at an average of 63.80 including 7 centuries and 9 half-centuries in 19 matches.

Off-spinner Ashwin has been an important part of the Indian team in Tests and has proved his worth with both bat and ball. In as many 19 matches, Ashwin has bagged 111 wickets including 8-wicket hauls and three ten-for. Apart from attaining success with the red cherry, Ashwin has also chipped in with some runs with the bat. He has scored 616 runs averaging 25.66 including 5 half-centuries.

The other players who have made it to the team are Dean Elgar, David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, James Anderson.

Here’s how the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year looks.

Dean Elgar (SA)

David Warner (Aus)

Virat Kohli (C) (Ind)

Steve Smith (Aus)

Cheteshwar Pujara (Ind)

Ben Stokes (Eng)

Quinton de Kock (SA)

R Ashwin (Ind)

Mitchell Starc (Aus)

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

James Anderson (Eng)

